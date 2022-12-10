IMPD: Shots fired at undercover officer on near northeast side

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue around 1 a.m. No officers were injured, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an undercover IMPD officer on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., undercover officers were in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near 38th Street and Sutherland Avenue, when shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle.

No officers were injured in the incident, and IMPD said preliminary information leads them to believe no officers returned fire.

IMPD did not immediately provide any additional information on the circumstances of the incident.