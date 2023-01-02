5 fast facts to know 100 days from the 107th Indy 500

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is just 100 days away!

While the Indianapolis Motor Speedway plans to celebrate the countdown to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with a series of events throughout the spring, here are five things to get you ready for the Month of May.

1. This year's race is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with the green flag start planned for 12:45 p.m. While the Indy 500 is the highlight of the month, race fans known it's not the only action on the track in May.

Practice for the 2023 Indy 500 starts on Tuesday, May 16, running four days until qualifying takes place the weekend of May 20 and 21. There's another practice on Monday, May 22 before Carb Day activities on Friday, May 26.

Looking for an even earlier start to your time at the track? Qualifying for the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix is scheduled for May 12, with the race on the IMS road course the following day.

2. Everyone will have their favorite in the field of 33, but three drivers will likely have added attention on race day.

Four-time winner Helio Castroneves will try to make history as the first five-time winner in Indy 500 history. Meanwhile, 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson looks to become the first driver to repeat as Indianapolis 500 champion since Castroneves in 2002.

Then there's 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, who announced in February that he will retire after the 2023 Indy 500.

3. No matter who you're cheering for on Race Day, you'll need Ericsson in your pocket to get in the gate.

For the past 75 years, the Indianapolis 500 ticket has featured the defending winner's portrait. Ericsson unveiled this year's ticket - showing him pouring the winner's milk over his head on the Victory Podium - last week at an Indy Fuel game.

4. British driver Katherine Legge, one of nine women to have raced in the Indy 500, will attempt to qualify for this year's race. She made the field in both 2012 and 2013, finishing 22nd in her first 500.

Simona de Silvestro is the most recent woman to drive in the Indy 500, finishing 31st in 2021.

5. The soundtrack of the Month of May is starting to shape up.

While we don't yet know which acts will take the stage for the Carb Day concert, IMS announced the acts for the Snake Pit concert that will shake Turn 3 on Race Day.

Kaskade will headline a lineup of global electronic music artists that includes Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz.