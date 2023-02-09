IMS receives Silver Responsible Sport Certification for sports venue

As part of IMS' commitment, it implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indianapolis Motor Speedway is celebrating a special designation as the first Silver Responsible Sport Certification. The designation came from the Council for Responsible Sport.

The designation is based on the following core principles: power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport.

As part of IMS' commitment, it implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.

“This is a monumental and impactful achievement for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, earned through a comprehensive commitment to innovation and hard work that safeguards our community and leads the way in our sport,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

As part of the certification, IMS implements a diversity, equity and inclusion plan, along with a public commitment to the measurement and mitigation of environmental impacts. Other initiatives include prioritizing purchases from women- and minority-owned businesses and eliminating single-use plastic and Styrofoam in office spaces.