2022 Indy 500 Live Blog: Dixon and Palou swapping lead

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is back open at full capacity for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Keep checking back here for live updates throughout the race.

We'll keep you updated on who is leading, crashes and who will win the 2022 Indy 500.

Live updates

1:11 p.m. - Palou, VeeKay and Dixon are your 1, 2, 3.

1:09 p.m. - O'Ward and Rosenqvist take 1 and 2 with Ericsson falling to 3rd.

1:09 p.m. - VeeKay pits and Ericsson leads.

1:08 p.m. - Palou now pits as well - VeeKay takes the lead. Jimmie Johnson also pits.

1:07 p.m. - Dixon pits on lap 31 - Palou holds the lead.

1:06 p.m. - Here are your biggest movers so far:

Biggest movers 23 laps in:



Santino Ferrucci 15➡️9

Alexander Rossi 20➡️15

Scott McLaughlin 26➡️20#Indy500 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 29, 2022

1:05 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.

1:04 p.m. - Your leaders after 25 laps are:

Palou Dixon Veekay Ericsson Carpenter

1:01 p.m. - Dixon resumes the lead.

12:57 p.m. - And now Palou is leading again - followed by Dixon and then VeeKay

Scott Dixon 🤝 Alex Palou



Teammates working up front, trading back and forth foe the lead. They are FAST.



4 of the 5 @CGRTeams (Ericsson & Kanaan) still in top 6. #Indy500 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 29, 2022

12:55 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead after continuing to trade spots with Palou.

12:53 p.m. Palou takes the lead back over.

12:51 p.m. - Dixon is back in the lead.

12:49 p.m. - Palou still leads. Dixon moves to 2nd taking over VeeKay.

12:47 p.m. - Palou has taken the lead.

12:45 p.m. - The race is underway with Dixon leading the way.

12:39 p.m. - There's the order for drivers to start their engines.

12:38 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during "Back Home Again in Indiana"

12:36 p.m. - Scott Swan just hanging out with country music superstar Blake Shelton.

12:32 p.m. - Thunderbirds flyover during the National Anthem.

12:31 p.m. - Um...we can't even text when we're driving a regular car...

12:29 p.m. - What a sight!

12:20 p.m. - Hélio Castroneves' quest for 5 begins today.

12:16 p.m. - Simon's team is ready to go.

This team. My team. Our team. We have worked so hard for this. The #Indy500 is here. pic.twitter.com/2n5N9QUqix — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 29, 2022

12:10 p.m. - Here's your front row.

The front row in the 106th Indianapolis 500!#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/ivvcfTkCFm — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 29, 2022