Marcus Ericsson sees his face for 1st time on Borg-Warner Trophy

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson got to see his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Thursday morning.
Ericsson took the checkered flag for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 29.
The bas-relief, sterling silver image of Ericsson is the 109th face to be affixed to the iconic trophy.
"I'm truly honored to have my face sculpted onto the historic Borg-Warner Trophy as an Indianapolis 500 winner," Ericsson said.
Early next year, Ericsson will receive his BorgWarner Championships Driver's Trophy, also known as the Baby Borg.
"Marcus is a great champion of the '500' who truly understands and appreciates the many traditions of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,' such as today's memorable ceremony," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.
