Indy 500 champ Ericsson unveils 2023 race ticket

A photo of the previous year's winning driver has appeared on the Indianapolis 500 ticket since 1948.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 fans got their first look at this year's race ticket Friday at the Indy Fuel game.

Defending champion Marcus Ericsson unveiled the ticket for the 107th Indianapolis 500 Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. A photo of Ericsson dumping a bottle of milk on his head after winning the 2022 Indy 500.

The winning driver has appeared on the next year's ticket since 1947 champion Mauri Rose was shown on the 1948 ticket.

The location of the ticket unveiling was natural for Ericsson, who played hockey in his youth before turning his attention to racing.

“I’m super excited to be here for Friday night hockey,” Ericsson said. “I’m a big hockey fan, playing hockey as a kid. I’ve been to a few (Fuel) games. It’s always a good time. Obviously, being the Indy 500 Night is extra special, and unveiling this year’s Indy 500 ticket is really exciting.”

It's been a busy month for Ericsson, who received his "Baby Borg" trophy last week along with team owner Chip Ganassi. The trophy is a replica of the Borg-Warner Trophy and is given to the winning driver and owner.

Ericsson held off Pato O'Ward on the final lap to win last year's race.

This May, he will attempt to become the first driver in over 20 years to win the Indianapolis 500 in consecutive years. Four-time winner Helio Castroneves won the race in 2001 and again in 2002.