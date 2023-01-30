Green flag for 2023 Indy 500 sits on a different pole than fastest qualifier

The green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 has already been to the South Pole.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — The green flag for this May's 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 began an epic journey to Speedway with stops on both sides of the Equator so far.

The Green Flag Relay, which leads to race day on Sunday, May 28, made its first stop in a new location as Dan Smith of NTT DATA — a partner of the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — carried the green flag on his trip to Antarctica in support of Robert Swan’s Undaunted: South Pole 2023 expedition.

The flag also made a return visit to Sweden, the home of 2022 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, and the Idrottsgalan 2023 Swedish sports awards gala Jan. 16 in Stockholm.

“The Indianapolis 500 green flag is one of the most important symbols in all of motorsports, signifying the start of the world’s greatest race,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year, the excitement continues as the green flag journeys to Antarctica, returns to Sweden and embarks on a relay to many other worldwide landmarks before returning to Indianapolis where it will be used to signal the start of this year’s race.”

