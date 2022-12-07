Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi to serve as honorary chair for Rev 2023

Rev, Indiana University Health Foundation’s signature event, is marking its 10th year on May 6.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will serve as the honorary chair of Rev 2023 presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The event, which has already sold out, will feature more than 70 chefs, more than 20 artists and entertainment acts, and a dance party on the Yard of Bricks.

“From the first time I attended Rev back in 2016 as a rookie, I knew that it was a special event,” Rossi said. “It is such an honor to be the 2023 Rev chairman. I look forward to doing what I can to help promote this spectacular evening at one of my favorite places in the world.”

While Rev 2023 is sold out, people can join a waitlist here. About 3,500 people are expected to attend Rev in 2023.

“Rev is always a wonderful evening in Indianapolis, but the celebration of our 10th year this year will be epic,” Rev Executive Director Carol Howard said. “To have Alex Rossi, the winner of the landmark 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500, to help us honor a decade of Rev is perfect.”

Rev has raised more than $6 million for trauma, injury prevention and critical care programs.