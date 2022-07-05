Rev Indy returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to benefit IU Health Foundation

Rev Indy returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. The annual IU Health Foundation event raises money for trauma patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health Foundation's annual fundraiser returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Rev Indy brought local leaders in food, drink and entertainment together for a night to support critical care patients across Indiana.

Event-goers had the chance to taste food and drinks from more than 70 local restaurants and chefs. They also heard music from a lineup of live entertainment.

Plus, people who went to the sold-out event had a chance to meet IndyCar drivers.

The drivers were introduced by WTHR's Dave Calabro before attendees had a chance to get a photo and autograph ahead of this month's Indianapolis 500.

IMS President Doug Boles said the annual event is a massive undertaking that can only be accomplished with the help of the IU Health Foundation, volunteers and IMS personnel.

"It's a really neat combination of all the folks at the IU Health Foundation, Carol Howard does a great job of organizing [the event], tons and tons and tons of volunteers and our facilities team really helping build some of that stuff out as well," Boles said. "It's a really neat effort of a whole bunch of people in this community who care about this project and care about this foundation."

Every detail of Rev Carol has personally brainstormed, planned, spearheaded, or assisted with to make 👏 it 👏 happen! 👏 Her dedicated work not only benefits our community but our state's health as a whole through Rev proceeds. ❤️ Let's hear it for our superstar leader! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yy6CQsOrQP — Rev Indy (@RevIndyEvent) May 5, 2022

Boles said seeing fans fill out Pagoda Plaza as the month of May kicks off, just adds to the thrill of the event.

"In 2020 we didn't get to have this at all really and then in 2021 it wasn't quite the same. So to be able to have a normal event is really cool and this is such a fun way to get things going. So it really does mean May is here," Boles said.

GALLERY: Rev Indy returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

To add to the excitement, there were a handful of twists and surprises this year, including Will Power hopping on stage to play drums.

Not only that but one of central Indiana's favorite (and possibly most famous) pups was in attendance! At the end of the night, Butler Blue stopped by Boles' office to take a quick break.