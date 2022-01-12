Rev Indy tickets sell out in record time for 10-year anniversary event

The event will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 6, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's only December, but the Month of May is already on plenty of Hoosiers' minds.

The IU Health Foundation is preparing for the 10th anniversary of its annual Rev Indy event, and tickets sold out in record time Thursday.

"We are thrilled to report that Rev sold out in record time this year – less than a day! We're grateful to our community partners and we're looking forward to celebrating Rev's 10th anniversary on May 6 with the best food, drinks, and party in town," said Carol Howard, executive director of Rev.

The annual event is benefits IU Health patients. Funds raised through the event go toward trauma and critical care programs and mental health services across the state. That includes the care provided to drivers at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center located at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

#Rev2023 tickets are officially SOLD OUT — in record-breaking time! Drop us a 🏁 in the comments if we’ll see you on the track on May 6th!



Didn't get a ticket? 🎟 You can join our waitlist if more tickets become available. https://t.co/TW3sQYOJUk pic.twitter.com/2hkuVUC1Oe — Rev Indy (@RevIndyEvent) December 1, 2022

There are still some options for those interested in attending who were not able to score tickets.

Rev is giving away a VIP experience to the 10th anniversary event. The winner will receive two VIP Elite tickets, a complimentary one-night stay at Conrad Indianapolis on May 6, 2023, and a bottle of scotch from Macallan. To enter the contest, click here. Entries will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Individuals can also join a waitlist for either Premiere or VIP tickets. That puts them in line in case more tickets become available. To join the waitlist, click here.