Rev Indy returning to IMS to benefit IU Health Foundation

The annual event, which raises money for trauma patients, will be Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Credit: IU Health Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health Foundation's annual fundraiser is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.

Rev Indy will take place May 7, 2022, bringing local leaders in food, drink and entertainment together for a night to support critical care patients across Indiana.

Tickets for the fundraiser go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1. Event-goers will get the chance to taste food and drinks from around 50 local restaurants and hear music from a lineup of live entertainment.

To purchase tickets, visit revindy.org.

WATCH: Rev Indy event supports emergency care for drivers, fans

