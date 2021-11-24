Rev Indy returning to IMS to benefit IU Health Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health Foundation's annual fundraiser is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.
Rev Indy will take place May 7, 2022, bringing local leaders in food, drink and entertainment together for a night to support critical care patients across Indiana.
Tickets for the fundraiser go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1. Event-goers will get the chance to taste food and drinks from around 50 local restaurants and hear music from a lineup of live entertainment.
To purchase tickets, visit revindy.org.