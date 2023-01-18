Lineup announced for 2023 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Kaskade, Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz will perform on Race Day.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Musician Kaskade will headline a lineup of global electronic music artists at the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 28.

Also performing will be Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) and Jauz on Race Day.

“One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup.”

Concerts begin early in the morning on the stage in the infield by Turn 3. Exact performance times are yet to be announced.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $50 and $155 here. VIP amenities include access to a raised viewing platform beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

Packages including Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $90, while a race general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $195.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket.