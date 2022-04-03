Westfield looking for new owner or operator of Grand Park Sports Complex

Interested parties are required to express their intent to respond by April 1, and proposals are due by June 22.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The City of Westfield is looking for a new owner or operator of the Grand Park Sports Complex.

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission issued a Request for Proposals, seeking qualified respondents interested in purchasing or entering into an agreement to operate the roughly 400-acre complex.

"The successful respondent must prove the financial history to undertake their proposed form of purchase or operations, and also be able to provide the services called for and described herein which shall consist of all supervision, equipment, labor, and all other items necessary to ensure the premium operation of all aspects of Grand Park," the Westfield Redevelopment Commission said in the document.

Among the conditions listed in the RFP is that the new owner or manager must retain all current city employees for at least two years.

Interested parties are required to express their intent to respond by April 1, and proposals are due by 3 p.m. on June 22, which is the eight-year anniversary of the park's opening weekend.

"The city has been fortunate to have excellent leaders and staff to guide Grand Park since its inception, as well as great partners for its operations. But even their efforts have limitations inherent in operating Grand Park as a municipality," Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in a statement to 13News. "We are at a point where we need the private sector’s input. They have access to capital that we don’t have to make further investments in the facility and similarly, better ability to more adequately compensate the employees that have developed and operate this profitable business."

Grand Park opened in 2014 and includes 26 baseball diamonds, 31 soccer fields, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000 square-foot multi-use event center.