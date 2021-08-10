Westfield senior raises $15,000 for childhood cancer research

Caleb King had a goal to raise $2,000 for childhood cancer research this football season. With help from the community, he raised more than seven times that.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about Caleb King raising money for childhood cancer research.

Westfield kicker Caleb King was playing for something bigger than football in his final season. Every Friday night, the senior was playing to raise money for childhood cancer research.

"My pressure on a 40-yard field goal is nothing the same," King told 13News in October. "It's absolutely nowhere near. When I was a little kid, I got to go outside and ride my bike every day. Those kids don't get to do that. They have to sit in a hospital and yeah, they may have people come through and cheer them up, but it's just not the same."

For every point he scored this season, King vowed to donate money to Alex's Lemonade Stand.

The Shamrocks made it all the way to the IHSAA state championship game. Ultimately, they saw a repeat of 2020 and fell to the defending champions from Center Grove. But King has another reason to celebrate. He finished out the season raising more than $15,000.

I started with a goal of $2,000, and through this amazing community, we have raised over $15,000 for childhood cancer research!! Thank you to everyone who supported this passion of mine! @coachgilbert10 @TaylorTannebaum @kollarjustin @CityofWestfield @WWSWHS @ShamrockFB pic.twitter.com/m6E3PnVdi9 — Caleb King (@Kiingzcaleb) December 1, 2021

He asked the community to pledge $2 for every point he scored during games for the Shamrocks. He ended the season with 76 points. Between pledges and additional one-time donations from the community, he tallied more than seven times his goal.

"Thank you to everyone who supported this passion of mine," King tweeted Wednesday.