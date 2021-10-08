Westfield senior kicking for cancer

Every time Caleb King steps on the field on Friday nights, he's playing for something bigger than football.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Every Friday night when Westfield kicker Caleb King steps into the spotlight, there's a lot resting on his shoulders. But that kind of pressure is nothing compared to what kids with cancer face every day.

"My pressure on a 40-yard field goal is nothing the same," King said. "It's absolutely nowhere near. When I was a little kid, I got to go outside and ride my bike every day. Those kids don't get to do that. They have to sit in a hospital and yeah, they may have people come through and cheer them up, but it's just not the same."

That's why for every point the senior scores this season, he's donating money to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a foundation for childhood cancer. Last game, he scored nine points.

"It's really just a big deal to think about that after, and think I really just raised $90," King said.

King has already tallied 32 points this year, and and there's still plenty of season left for the Shamrocks. His goal is to hit 50 points and raise at least $3,000.

As a senior, King could easily just focus on winning a state title and his future on the football field — he hopes to kick in college, too. But he's choosing to also focus on kids with cancer and spread a message along the way.

"I would say lead by example. Just make sure you're using your gifts for good. There's a lot of bad in the world so someone's gotta try to brighten it up. God's given me a gift so I might as well use it for good," King said.