Police search for woman missing from Carmel

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen Friday night on Baldwin Lane near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday night.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) is described as a 31-year-old white female, 5’ tall and weighing 120 lbs. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street on Carmel's northwest side.

If you see her or know her location, you can call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.