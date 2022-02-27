IMPD officer shot in Fountain Square, police say

Anyone who lives near the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue and has surveillance footage of the incident is being asked to dial 911 or call IMPD at 317-327-3475.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have confirmed an IMPD officer was shot in Fountain Square on Sunday night and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a traffic accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, south of Southeastern Avenue near Prospect and Shelby streets. This location is in the center of Fountain Square.

While responding to the traffic accident, an officer was shot in the area. Authorities have not said at what point during that response the officer was shot. They also have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

Few details are available at this time. However, IMPD did say the officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and that there was a police presence at the hospital.

The officer's condition has not been shared by the police. The officer's identity is also being withheld at this time.

The public has been asked to avoid the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, where an IMPD spokesman Shane Foley said there was a "large and active" scene following the shooting. Police made a large perimeter around the area while officers searched for a suspect.

At around 11:15 p.m., IMPD said officers a person of interest had been taken into custody and investigators are trying to identify what involvement, if any, that person had.

IMPD's critical incident response team is in the area. Foley said that several streets will be blocked off for a few more hours while the team investigates.

IMPD is asking anyone in the area with surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their footage. If you see anything suspicious, IMPD is asking you to call 911, IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

13News has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

After news of the shooting broke, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett took to social media to offer his prayers to the officer, the officer's loved ones and the entire IMPD family.

"In the face of danger, the officers of [IMPD] put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action. Our prayers are with the officer shot, his loved ones, and the entire IMPD family," the tweet read.

Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder also joined in to show his support to the officer.

