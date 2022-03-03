Jury deliberating Greensburg man charged in Shelby County 1980s home invasion sexual assaults

A jury is deliberating the evidence heard over eight days in Shelby County Circuit Court.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The prosecution called Steven Ray Hessler “a master sadist” who carried a “rape kit” as they reviewed the horrific details of seven home invasion sexual assaults in Shelby County in the 1980s during closing arguments in Hessler’s trial Friday morning. Some family members of the victims in the packed courtroom gallery were overcome with emotion hearing the account of the attacks. Hessler faces 19 felony charges for crimes against 10 victims between 1982-85.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Hessler standing trial.

A jury began deliberations about 1 p.m. Friday on the evidence heard over eight days in Shelby County Circuit Court. Several victims and Hessler testified during the trial.

DNA evidence left at the final crime scene led to Hessler’s arrest at his Greensburg home in August 2020.

The prosecution noted similarities and links between the attacks of an armed man, including:

Often wearing military-style boots and a ski mask

Raping women or forcing them to perform sexual acts, sometimes with an enema water bottle, sometimes for hours

The suspect wore a chain wallet in most of the attacks.

He used Vaseline in every attack.

The suspect wanted to take photos of the sexual acts.

The suspect sometimes asked for a Pepsi.

The suspect threatened to come back years later.

The suspect told one victim about a previous attack on a mother and daughter.

The suspect told another victim that police had arrested the wrong man for the attacks.

“All of these attacks, they’re all the same guy,” said Shelby County deputy prosecutor Brandon Robinson.

The prosecution called Hessler’s Greensburg home a “treasure trove” of evidence that linked Hessler to the crimes, items that Hessler would have kept for 35 years.

Investigators found 23 Polaroid photos in a bedroom safe of a couple engaged in sex acts. A detective identified the photos as being the couple that was attacked Feb. 2, 1983. In that incident, the suspect approached a man outside his home and forced him inside with a gun. The suspect forced the man and a woman in the home to perform sex acts on each other. He told them he was paid to do this to them. The suspect reportedly photographed the two victims and left with some cash.

Also recovered from Hessler’s home was a black coat, black gloves, black ski mask, black military-style boots, chain style wallets, knives, handcuffs and keys, a shoulder gun holster, multiple enema waterbags, and jars of petroleum jelly that were seized from Hessler’s house. All the items matched descriptions given by victims in the 1980s attacks.

The prosecution also pointed out hundreds of searches on Hessler’s computers about the case and the victims, and files of saved photos of the victims, their houses and newspaper articles about the case.

Hessler also had many enema porn videos on his computer and on videotape and DVD.

“These victims have been waiting for more than 35 years to identify their attacker, waiting for more than 35 years for justice. Their attacker is sitting right there,” said Robinson, pointing at Hessler sitting in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Bryan Cook countered in closing arguments, “It’s a hot mess of a case the state has.”

Cook told the jury that Hessler did not commit the first six attacks. He pointed out that they have no DNA evidence tying Hessler to those attacks. He says the victims all estimated the age of their attacker in his 30s. Hessler was 19-to-22 years old at the time of the attacks.

Cook says that the woman in the final attack, where DNA evidence was collected on the garage floor from Hessler’s semen, was actually involved in a fantasy romance with Hessler gone wrong in which the woman’s husband was pistol-whipped and suffered permanent injuries.

“It’s extremely unfair to wait 35 to 38 years to charge Steven with these offenses,” said Cook. “We’re missing evidence. We’re missing victims. The right thing to do is to find him not guilty on all counts.”

In 2019, investigators became aware of new DNA technology that might be helpful in the case. Parabon NanoLabs analyzed the DNA of the unknown suspect through genetic genealogy testing. Parabon’s research narrowed investigators search to Hessler or his brother. Investigators obtained a clandestine DNA sample from Hessler, and it matched the unknown suspect DNA.

There were a reported 10 victims in seven different incidents from 1982-85. Some of the incidents happened while the women were home alone and others while a husband or children were present. In one case, the suspect beat the husband of one of the victims so severely as to cause permanent disabilities.