Ball State student killed in overnight crash on campus

The Delaware County coroner said the freshman died at Ball Memorial Hospital after the single-vehicle crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Ball State freshman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday on his birthday.

Braden Reynolds of Muncie turned 19 years old at midnight. He was involved in a minor crash on Riverside Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. and was driving at high speed toward McKinley Avenue when he crashed and rolled, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Gavin Greene.

Muncie Police is investigating the crash.

Greene said Reynolds was partially ejected and given first aid by police at the scene before he was taken to IU Health - Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

Greene said Reynolds' vehicle caught fire after it rolled and police had to pull him out.