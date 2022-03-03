Battery charge sought for teacher who slapped student

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of battery, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

ELKHART, Ind. — A northern Indiana teacher accused of striking a student across the face was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery, authorities said.

(WARNING: The video in the player above may be upsetting to some viewers.)

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of battery, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

A request for formal charges has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office, the office said.

The battery charge is a level 6 felony in Indiana, WNDU reported.

South Bend attorney Peter Agostino told WNDU, if convicted, the crime carries a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.

Baugo Community Schools had asked investigators to look into the case on Feb. 25 after Hosinski was captured on surveillance video slapping a student in the face hard enough to knock the student into a hallway wall at Jimtown High School. The student then fell to the floor as Hosinski tried to lead the student by the arm down the hallway.

Hosinski was granted early retirement by the school board in a unanimous vote Monday, allowing the sociology teacher to receive his full pension. He had asked in January to retire at the end of the school year but submitted another request to retire immediately following the incident with the student last week.

A home telephone listing for Hosinski could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.