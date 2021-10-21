Tell Us Your Good News: The Yard

Dave Calabro found good news - and great food - in Fishers this week.

FISHERS, Ind. — One of our favorite parts of the week is watching Dave Calabro's Good News stories, where he visits a central Indiana venue and asks passersby to share their positive, uplifting stories.

It was a sunny afternoon at The Yard Fishers, a culinary district where he found lots of happy faces.

"I always thought you were tall," said Joann.

"I know! I'm short like you, Joann. I'll talk down here, since we're both short people," Dave said, squatting slightly.

He also spoke with a happy local restaurant operator.

"Business is great," he said. "Well received by the community, love it here in Fishers. Thank everyone for their support. It's been awesome."

Watch all of Dave's Fishers visit in the media player, and check out some archived Good News stories in the links below.