Tell Us Your Good News: Zionsville High School

Dave Calabro visited Zionsville High School to hear some good news at a recent football game.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro took his search for some good news to the high school gridiron.

He stopped outside of a recent Zionsville High School football game to hear the good news from the fans heading inside.

One woman was excited to get to visit her daughter and granddaughter for a birthday celebration in Cincinnati. Another mom was happy that her 10-month-old son was healthy and sleeping through the night.

A seventh-grade student was excited to share that she aced a pre-algebra test.

"Oh, it's pre-algebra? That makes me nervous," Calabro said.