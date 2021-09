Dave Calabro's ongoing search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to a prep football matchup this week!

LEBANON, Indiana — Good news? It's all around... sometimes you just have to look.

That's just what 13News Sports Director Dave Calabro does with his weekly 'Good News' stops.

In this report, he's at Lebanon High School, where plenty of football fans and school staff stopped by to weigh in!

You can see Dave's visit in the media player above, and click on the links below for archived Good News stories.

What other people are reading: