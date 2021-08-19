Tell Us Your Good News: One more week at the state fair

Plenty of people had good news to share with Dave Calabro at the Indiana State Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's not hard to find some good news at the Indiana State Fair.

13News sports director Dave Calabro set up on the Midway, greeting Hoosiers who were taking it all in.

That included one woman who was celebrating her birthday with all of the best fair eats.

"Corn, milkshakes, ribeye, cotton candy," she said.

"See? That's a good birthday!" Calabro replied.

Another man was enjoying the beautiful weather and that he proved to his wife he was in good enough shape to make his annual pilgrimage to the fairgrounds.

"I won," he laughed.

A young fairgoer was there to see the animals and another man summed up all the good news the fair has to offer in three words.

"Life is good," he said.