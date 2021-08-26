Tell Us Your Good News: Race for Riley

It's the 25th year for this annual event that benefits Riley Hospital for Children - and that was just the beginning of the good news we found.

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — It's an event full of good - the annual Race for Riley to benefit Riley Hospital for Children.

So while our Dave Calabro was there in support of the event, he took his weekly Good News search to visitors and participants there.

He heard about the impending and much-anticipated opening of the Riley Maternity Tower.

"We're going to deliver babies for the first time in the almost 100 years of Riley being open," said one staffer.

Dave also found out about an upcoming oil change event where proceeds will benefit the kids at Riley. (We'll share more about that when details are complete.)

And there's more! Check out more of our visit by clicking on the media player, and see archived Good News reports in the links below.