Free admission to see more than 400 pumpkins on display in North Vernon

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — For most of the year, the Boyd family's farm down in North Vernon is just your typical Indiana farm. But for nine days every October, it transforms into the "Boyd Pumpkin Display" with hundreds of pumpkin designs for everyone to see.

“We might carve upwards of over 400 or 450 pumpkins through the course of the display, just trying to keep them looking fresh,” farm owner Wesley Boyd said.

This is the 29th year the Boyd family has put on a pumpkin display that hundreds of people drive hours to witness.

Melody Boyd wants to keep this pumpkin display going for years to come. Her husband, Wesley, doesn't share the same enthusiasm.

“I’m tired. I’m getting old!” Wesley said.

“We’re not quitting,” Melody said.

Wesley and Melody don’t charge admission. They just put a donation jar out, and then, the Boyds donate that money to a local charity.

“It’s just my way of giving back,” Wesley said.

The hundreds of pumpkins would cost the Boyd family more than $1,000, but all these pumpkins are donated to the Boyds every year by Adam Freyn at Pardieck & Son Farms in Columbus.

“I'm the ‘set-up guy,’” Wesley said. “I normally end up getting everything out there and set everything up. [Melody] does all the cooking and getting everything ready for all the carvers.”

About 20 or so locals donate their time to carve all these pumpkins.

“They love to come out to carve,” Melody said.

The carvers actually have a special scraping technique using an X-ACTO knife to save time.

“Not everybody wants to carve,” Wesley said. “Some people just want to come help. So we'll put them on gutting [the pumpkins] or maybe just drawing on pictures [on the pumpkins].”

The pumpkin designs are truly unique, and the Boyds try to work in a small theme every year.

“We try to do a Disney section every year,” Wesley said.

“This year, we’re celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary,” Melody said.

The Boyds' love of pumpkins have actually brought a ton of fame to the family. Melody was featured once on "TODAY" because of a pumpkin sign she made.

The Boyd Pumpkin Display also started showing up in the annual Indiana Festival Guide as a must-see event in Jennings County.

“I think that’s kind of cool!” Wesley said.

That begs the question: If it’s so much work, why do it?

“To see the smiles on the kids' faces,” Wesley said.

The Boyd Pumpkin Display runs Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6265 E. Country Road 920 N. in North Vernon. Click here for more information.