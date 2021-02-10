Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels

From a Headless Horseman Festival to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, there's a little something for everybody in central Indiana this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season has finally arrived to the delight of children chomping at the bit for Halloween treats, families eager to participate in some fall fun, not to mention people who love all things pumpkin spice and others just happy to escape the summer heat.

There's plenty to do in central Indiana for those excited to participate in all the festivities that fall has to offer.

Central Indiana fall activities:

Beasley's Orchards Fall Festivals

Location: Beasley's Orchard, Danville

Beasley's Orchard, Danville Dates: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31

Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 Hours: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities include an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, apple cannons, barnyard bonanza, straw mountain, yard games, food, entertainment, and more. There are also u-pick apples and u-pick pumpkins.

Each weekend there's a different series of events. The Annual Heartland Apple Festival will be held Oct. 9-10. The next weekend, on Oct. 16-17, there will be "Dog Daze at the Maze." Halloweekend will be held Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.

🍎Heartland Apple Festival 🍎 🎃 Weather Update: Come Early! 🎃 Good morning everyone, we are busy putting the finishing... Posted by Beasley's Orchard on Saturday, October 2, 2021

More information can be found here.

Conner Prairie Corn Maze

Location: Conner Prairie, Fishers

Conner Prairie, Fishers Dates: Open in October, hours and dates vary

The 22,160-foot maze features three paths to appeal to guests of all ages: a puzzle maze, a kids' maze and a haunted maze.

The haunted maze is open Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 7-30, sunset until 10 p.m.

More information can be found online.

Ghost Walk and Tours

Location: Central Indiana

Professional paranormal investigators tour guests through central Indiana's most haunted places. Private dinners, private group walking and bus tours and private paranormal investigations are available. Reservations are required by phone or on the web. The walking tours are about 1.5-2 hours. Children must be at least six years old to attend.

Here are some of the upcoming ghost walk locations and dates:

Chatham Arch-Lockerbie: Oct. 8, 15, 22, 30

Noblesville: Oct. 8, 16, 22, 30

Downtown Indianapolis: Oct. 9, 23, 29

Westfield underground railroad: Oct. 9, 15, 23, 29, 31

More information can be found on Visit Indy's website.

Harvest Days and Harvest Nights

Location: Newfields, Indianapolis

Newfields, Indianapolis Dates: Oct. 2-31

Oct. 2-31 Hours: Harvest Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Harvest Nights from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Harvest Days will feature local breweries, live music, a beer garden, a pumpkin bounce pad and lawn games.

When the sun goes down, Harvest Nights takes over with a never-before-seen spooky, but not scary, outdoor path that will guide people around an enchanted forest and an eerie ghost train before reaching a grand finale at Mischief Manor, which will be held at the Lilly House mansion.

Harvest Nights Timelapse It’s officially Spooky Season! Enjoy this spook-tacular behind the scenes look at the set up for Harvest Nights presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Thank you to all the volunteers and staff that made this happen. It looks Fa-boo-lous! Tickets are still available at https://discovernewfields.org/harvest-nights #HarvestAtNewfields Posted by Newfields on Friday, October 1, 2021

Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at discovernewfields.org .

Headless Horseman Festival

Location: Conner Prairie, Fishers

Conner Prairie, Fishers Dates: Thursdays - Sundays, Oct. 7-30

Thursdays - Sundays, Oct. 7-30 Hours: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The festival includes a haunted headless horseman hayride through Conner Prairie’s grounds plus a barrel train ride for kids, spooky shows and storytelling, a carnival ride, festive games, fortune-telling and a live DJ. The festival also has food and it's right by Conner Prairie's 11-acre haunted corn maze.

Conner Prairie - Headless Horseman Commercial 2021 Stay wary on the Prairie! 🎃 🐎 General public tickets are now on sale for Headless Horseman 2021: http://bit.ly/2mkivnY Headless Horseman is sponsored by Bank of America. With supporting sponsors: Reynolds Farm Equipment, Inc., AMS Entertainment & Audio/Visual and signature sponsor: Sun King Brewery. Our 2021 Corn Maze is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. #HeadlessCP #ConnerPrairie #ExploreCP #CornMazeCP Posted by Conner Prairie on Monday, September 20, 2021

More information can be found here.

Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival

Location: Morgan County Fair Grounds, Martinsville

Morgan County Fair Grounds, Martinsville Dates: Oct. 7-10

There will be an art show, live music and plenty of other performances as well as a car show, air show, kids events, a parade and more. More information can be found here.

Necropolis Underground Haunted Attraction

Location: Indianapolis

It's one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the country and it's already open for the Halloween season. Necropolis Underground will be open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween. It will also be open on two Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31.

Tickets start at $35. Purchase them online here.

They're offering a brand new festival area with tarot card readings, an escape room, and an ax-throwing station. It also features four different haunts guests can walk through.

The attraction is located at 7130 Western Select Drive, near the I-465 and I-70 interchange, just east of Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

Nehemiah Ranch Fall Harvest Days

Location: Avon, Indiana

Avon, Indiana Dates: Every Saturday between Oct. 2-16

Every Saturday between Oct. 2-16 Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fall Harvest Days will include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a firepit and live music. There will also be food, hot chocolate and smores.

More information can be found here.

ZooBoo

Location: Indianapolis Zoo

Indianapolis Zoo Dates: Oct. 6-31

Oct. 6-31 Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m and Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Indianapolis Zoo will have Halloween activities, a live DJ, spooktacular costumes and trick-or-treating. The zoo also said October weather means active animals, colorful foliage and a new season to explore.

‼️ Member Perk Alert ‼️ Join us for an exclusive, members-only ZooBoo preview this Monday & Tuesday from 2-7pm. Enjoy... Posted by Indianapolis Zoo on Sunday, October 3, 2021