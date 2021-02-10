Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season has finally arrived to the delight of children chomping at the bit for Halloween treats, families eager to participate in some fall fun, not to mention people who love all things pumpkin spice and others just happy to escape the summer heat.
There's plenty to do in central Indiana for those excited to participate in all the festivities that fall has to offer.
Central Indiana fall activities:
Beasley's Orchards Fall Festivals
- Location: Beasley's Orchard, Danville
- Dates: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31
- Hours: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Activities include an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, apple cannons, barnyard bonanza, straw mountain, yard games, food, entertainment, and more. There are also u-pick apples and u-pick pumpkins.
Each weekend there's a different series of events. The Annual Heartland Apple Festival will be held Oct. 9-10. The next weekend, on Oct. 16-17, there will be "Dog Daze at the Maze." Halloweekend will be held Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.
Conner Prairie Corn Maze
- Location: Conner Prairie, Fishers
- Dates: Open in October, hours and dates vary
The 22,160-foot maze features three paths to appeal to guests of all ages: a puzzle maze, a kids' maze and a haunted maze.
The haunted maze is open Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 7-30, sunset until 10 p.m.
More information can be found online.
Ghost Walk and Tours
- Location: Central Indiana
Professional paranormal investigators tour guests through central Indiana's most haunted places. Private dinners, private group walking and bus tours and private paranormal investigations are available. Reservations are required by phone or on the web. The walking tours are about 1.5-2 hours. Children must be at least six years old to attend.
Here are some of the upcoming ghost walk locations and dates:
- Chatham Arch-Lockerbie: Oct. 8, 15, 22, 30
- Noblesville: Oct. 8, 16, 22, 30
- Downtown Indianapolis: Oct. 9, 23, 29
- Westfield underground railroad: Oct. 9, 15, 23, 29, 31
More information can be found on Visit Indy's website.
Harvest Days and Harvest Nights
- Location: Newfields, Indianapolis
- Dates: Oct. 2-31
- Hours: Harvest Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Harvest Nights from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Harvest Days will feature local breweries, live music, a beer garden, a pumpkin bounce pad and lawn games.
When the sun goes down, Harvest Nights takes over with a never-before-seen spooky, but not scary, outdoor path that will guide people around an enchanted forest and an eerie ghost train before reaching a grand finale at Mischief Manor, which will be held at the Lilly House mansion.
Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at discovernewfields.org.
Headless Horseman Festival
- Location: Conner Prairie, Fishers
- Dates: Thursdays - Sundays, Oct. 7-30
- Hours: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The festival includes a haunted headless horseman hayride through Conner Prairie’s grounds plus a barrel train ride for kids, spooky shows and storytelling, a carnival ride, festive games, fortune-telling and a live DJ. The festival also has food and it's right by Conner Prairie's 11-acre haunted corn maze.
Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival
- Location: Morgan County Fair Grounds, Martinsville
- Dates: Oct. 7-10
There will be an art show, live music and plenty of other performances as well as a car show, air show, kids events, a parade and more. More information can be found here.
Necropolis Underground Haunted Attraction
- Location: Indianapolis
It's one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the country and it's already open for the Halloween season. Necropolis Underground will be open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween. It will also be open on two Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31.
Tickets start at $35. Purchase them online here.
They're offering a brand new festival area with tarot card readings, an escape room, and an ax-throwing station. It also features four different haunts guests can walk through.
The attraction is located at 7130 Western Select Drive, near the I-465 and I-70 interchange, just east of Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.
Nehemiah Ranch Fall Harvest Days
- Location: Avon, Indiana
- Dates: Every Saturday between Oct. 2-16
- Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Fall Harvest Days will include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a firepit and live music. There will also be food, hot chocolate and smores.
ZooBoo
- Location: Indianapolis Zoo
- Dates: Oct. 6-31
- Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m and Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Indianapolis Zoo will have Halloween activities, a live DJ, spooktacular costumes and trick-or-treating. The zoo also said October weather means active animals, colorful foliage and a new season to explore.