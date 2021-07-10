Tell Us Your Good News: Kountry Kitchen

The popular Kountry Kitchen restaurant is in a temporary location, but it is still serving up delicious food and good news.

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost two years after the Kountry Kitchen was destroyed by fire, the restaurant is cooking up delicious food and more.

The popular restaurant on the near east side of downtown caught fire in January 2020. It moved to a temporary location in the Ruckus Building at Roosevelt and Massachusetts avenues.

While the restaurant is only serving carry-out and doing catering while their new building goes up at their former location, 13News sports director Dave Calabro found plenty of servings of good news outside.

Dave met people celebrating a new business and the start of football season. One man, John, said he's continuously celebrating his eight years of sobriety.

"Have somebody in your corner and always know that you can do it," he said.

Dave also got some help with his menu selection.

"Catfish, yams, greens — you're not going to lose at Kountry Kitchen," a man named Cliff said.

"I'm going to gain 10 pounds doing this story," Calabro replied.

"They have these smothered pork chops and they're amazing. I'm going to have to get me a plate of that," said another man.