AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to take Tippecanoe County adoption neglect case

A former Tippecanoe County couple charged with neglect claimed the girl they adopted was actually a young looking woman. Their charges were later dropped.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Indiana attorney general's office wants the state's highest court to take up a case involving a former couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter.

The office is requesting that the Indiana Supreme Court reverse an appeals court decision in Michael and Kristine Barnett's cases.

They were charged in 2019 with neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their daughter, Natalia, in an apartment. They adopted the girl in 2010.

During an appearance on "Dr. Phil," Natalia claimed she was only 16, and she said her adopted parents abandoned her in Tippecanoe County when she was just 8.

Michael and Kristine said they weren't guilty of child neglect and that Natalia was lying about how old she was.

Their attorney argued that the 8-year-old girl they adopted was actually a young-looking adult woman with a form of dwarfism.

"Through a series of scientific and medical tests, it was determined that this person was not a minor child at 6 years of age but may have been as old as 20 to 22 years of age," the attorney said in a 2019 interview.

A Tippecanoe Superior Court judge later decided the Barnetts can't face neglect of a dependent charges when a previous judge ruled in favor of changing Natalia's minor age to an adult age based on her birth year.