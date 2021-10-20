x
Pets

Keeping your pets safe during Halloween

Credit: otsphoto - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking people to keep Halloween safety in mind when it comes to pets.

The following tips were offered up to help:

  • Keep candy away from pets, especially anything containing chocolate or the sweetener xylitol.
  • Identify pets with a microchip or tag in case your pet escapes or is lost during Halloween events.
  • Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets.
  • Keep electric or battery-operated decorations out of reach. Batteries are a hazard if swallowed.
  • Familiarize pets with costumes before Halloween. If you plan to put a costume on your pet make sure they are comfortable with wearing one and it fits properly.
  • Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from pets. While the liquid inside is non-toxic, it tastes bad.
  • If your pet is wary of strangers or has a tendency to bite, keep them away from trick-or-treaters. Confining the pet to a familiar room or crate with a comfort toy or blanket is a better distraction.
  • Keep your pets inside during trick-or-treating. Pets are very visual and unfamiliar sights and sounds can be upsetting or trigger a fight or flight instinct.

For people looking for fall festivities to take part in, click here.

    

