Keeping your pets safe during Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is asking people to keep Halloween safety in mind when it comes to pets.
The following tips were offered up to help:
- Keep candy away from pets, especially anything containing chocolate or the sweetener xylitol.
- Identify pets with a microchip or tag in case your pet escapes or is lost during Halloween events.
- Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets.
- Keep electric or battery-operated decorations out of reach. Batteries are a hazard if swallowed.
- Familiarize pets with costumes before Halloween. If you plan to put a costume on your pet make sure they are comfortable with wearing one and it fits properly.
- Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from pets. While the liquid inside is non-toxic, it tastes bad.
- If your pet is wary of strangers or has a tendency to bite, keep them away from trick-or-treaters. Confining the pet to a familiar room or crate with a comfort toy or blanket is a better distraction.
- Keep your pets inside during trick-or-treating. Pets are very visual and unfamiliar sights and sounds can be upsetting or trigger a fight or flight instinct.
