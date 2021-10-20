Kangaroos and guests will roam free in new exhibit at Indy Zoo

Construction is underway on Kangaroo Crossing, a new exhibit that will feature kangaroos, cockatoos and other Australian species.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is starting construction on a new kangaroo exhibit that will allow people to walk into a large open area without fences or barriers to see kangaroos up close, roaming free.

The zoo's new "roo-mates" will be coming in May 2022, when the new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit opens.

The exhibit will be located at MISTery Park, which is the outdoor home for the zoo's sloths. Construction is underway to transform this area and bring Australia to Indianapolis.

The wide-open space will give people the chance to interact with kangaroos and other Australian species, including cockatoos.