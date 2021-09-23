Tell us your Good News: Metro Diner

Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to a busy restaurant this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Accentuating the positive is a way of life for many, a technique to try to rise above some of the difficulties associated with the lingering pandemic.

13News Sports Director Dave Calabro spends part of every week looking for the good news around Indiana. This week, he found lots of happy faces and uplifting stories at the Metro Diner.

Click on the media player to see his visit, and search the links below for archived Good News stories.