Tell Us Your Good News: Indiana State Fair

Dave Calabro found plenty of happy people and uplifting stories Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — "We were pulling and I was like 'we're at the fair, we're here?'" said one excited visitor.

It was just one of the happy people our Dave Calabro met Thursday when he took his search for Good News to the Indiana State Fair.

"Today, I'm able to spend the day with my husband," said another woman. "We haven't done that in a while, so it's just me and him."

From celebrating a job promotion to enjoying all the fair has to offer, there was no shortage of positive and uplifting stories. You can see all of Dave's fun visit by clicking on the media player above, and see some archived Good News stories in the links at the bottom of this page.

