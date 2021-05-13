Tell us your Good News: Return to Speedway

Dave Calabro was back on Main Street in busy Speedway Thursday, asking people to share their positive stories.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Sometimes, it's all about your point of view.

Our Dave Calabro continues to find lots of positive outlook in his ongoing quest to hear your good news.

Dave returned to Main Street in Speedway, a busy place in the month of May - especially as fans return to events this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

We spoke to one busy shopkeeper who was happy to say her "shattered" arm is now fixed and she's "gonna be brand new."

Dave also met "The Lunch Bunch," a group of residents gathered on Main Street who are bound by "all our boys'" participation in local sports.

"And we were the fun parents!" said one of them to laughter from the group.

"And who you can you count on more than friends?" another added.