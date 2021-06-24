Tell us your Good News: Bottleworks District

In his ongoing search for your positive, uplifting stories, Dave Calabro visited a popular downtown entertainment venue.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you haven't visited downtown's Bottleworks District, we're told you're missing out.

Our Dave Calabro visited the popular entertainment venue recently, seeking to hear your good news. Many gave it high marks.

"We've been here twice now and this is an awesome place," said one visitor.

"What a great time," said another. "We came down here to Bottleworks, beautiful facility, great area."

Dave also spoke with a career educator who was celebrating the end of a successful school year.

And Larry told us his last day of work is approaching. He said he was an Army medic and worked in the medical field for years, and is retiring soon after 14-plus years as a courier.

You can see more of Dave's Bottleworks visit by clicking on the media player above. And watch some archived Good News reports in the links below.