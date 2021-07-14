'Rest In Peace, faithful servant' | Police agencies across Indiana salute fallen Terre Haute detective

In a powerful and moving show of support, hundreds of officers representing agencies across the state attended Detective Greg Ferency's funeral Tuesday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — As Detective Greg Ferency was laid to rest Tuesday, police agencies across the state raised their hand in salute of the fallen officer who was ambushed and killed outside a federal building in Terre Haute on July 7.

In the wake of Ferency's tragic death, Indiana's leaders and law enforcement community have banded together in support of the fallen officer.

He served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.

Today we honor the life of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Indianapolis Task Force Officer Greg Ferency. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service to his community and country. #AlwaysRemember #EOW pic.twitter.com/AzdgtQsKhN — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 13, 2021

"A dedicated leader, Detective Ferency’s 30-year legacy has left a lasting mark on West Central Indiana. His service and sacrifice to the people of Terre Haute will not be forgotten," said Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon.

Today, I had the honor of attending the funeral of Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency. A dedicated leader, Detective Ferency’s 30-year legacy has left a lasting mark on West Central Indiana. His service and sacrifice to the people of Terre Haute will not be forgotten. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) July 13, 2021

Hundreds of law enforcement officers representing agencies from across the state attended Ferency's funeral on Tuesday. It was a powerful and moving show of unified support.

Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton was at the funeral not only showing support but also grieving Ferency's loss. The two worked together in the same building as FBI Task Force Officers.

"They weren't just partners, they were close friends," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The work Detective Ferency and other FBI Task Force Officers perform doesn't just benefit Terre Haute. Their work helps keep our community safer too."

Stockton described Ferency as a dedicated officer who loved protecting his community.

"He will be greatly missed by the public and the Law Enforcement community. Please keep our Terre Haute Police Brothers and Sisters in your prayers. This is their 3rd Officer killed in the line of duty in the last 10 years," the Facebook post said.

Today we said goodbye to a fellow Officer. Today Sheriff Stockton and myself joined area Law Enforcement in saying... Posted by Putnam County Sheriff Indiana on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Lieutenant Jamie Hochstetler and Patrol Officer Jade Murphy, two members of the Goshen Honor Guard, attended and participated in the funeral to express their condolences and show their support on behalf of the Goshen Police Department.

"We will continue to keep Terre Haute PD, the friends and family of Detective Ferency, and their community in our thoughts and prayers," the Goshen Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed Wednesday outside of... Posted by Goshen Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Four members of Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman's Honor Guard represented the Greenfield Police Department.

The Greenfield Police Department is proud to stand beside our brothers and sisters of the Terre Haute Police Department.... Posted by Greenfield Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Representatives from the Jeffersonville Police Department were also in attendance.

"A hero remembered never dies," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Members of the Jeffersonville Police Honor Guard had the privilege of paying tribute to Detective Greg Ferency on behalf... Posted by Jeffersonville Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The Brownsburg Police Department posted to Facebook showing its support.

After the funeral, there was a procession of officers saying goodbye.

The procession ended at the Terre Haute police station where the officers gave the fallen detective his final 10-42, which is a police code indicating an end of service for the day. In this case, it was the last one he will have.

During the procession, community members lined the streets to pay tribute to his service and sacrifice.

All across the city's downtown, there were signs on windows showing support.

People placed a mountain of flowers on his patrol car and for about a half hour, residents stood with hands over hearts, as the funeral procession passed by police headquarters.

This is the third time this community has had to bury a police officer after a line of duty death in the past 10 years.

The pain is personal and so were many of the tributes for Detective Greg Ferency, from the public he protected.

They lined Wabash Avenue Tuesday, flags in hand, to honor the service of a beloved officer taken too soon.