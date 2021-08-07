Holcomb directs flags to be flown half-staff for fallen Terre Haute officer

Detective Greg Ferency died Wednesday, July 7 in an ambush at a federal building in Terre Haute.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the community mourning officer Greg Ferency.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called for flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Detective Greg Ferency, who was killed in an ambush at a federal building in Terre Haute July 7.

Holcomb asked for businesses and residences to lower flags from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 13 — the day of Ferency's funeral.

Ferency's visitation is Monday, June 12 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 also at the Hulman Center. Following the funeral, there will be a procession.

On Sunday, the FBI's Indianapolis office shared the processional route where people in the community can pay tribute to Ferency's service. The procession will start around 2 p.m. at 9th and Cherry streets in Terre Haute. It will head south to Wabash and then east to Calvary Cemetery.

A stop at the Terre Haute Police headquarters is planned for Detective Ferency's final 10-42.

Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute July 7. He was able to fire back at the suspect but later died. That suspect was later captured at a nearby hospital.