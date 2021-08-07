Holcomb directs flags to be flown half-staff for fallen Terre Haute officer

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the community mourning officer Greg Ferency.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called for flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Detective Greg Ferency, who was killed in an ambush at a federal building in Terre Haute July 7.
Holcomb asked for businesses and residences to lower flags from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 13 — the day of Ferency's funeral.
Ferency's visitation is Monday, June 12 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 also at the Hulman Center. Following the funeral, there will be a procession.
On Sunday, the FBI's Indianapolis office shared the processional route where people in the community can pay tribute to Ferency's service. The procession will start around 2 p.m. at 9th and Cherry streets in Terre Haute. It will head south to Wabash and then east to Calvary Cemetery.
A stop at the Terre Haute Police headquarters is planned for Detective Ferency's final 10-42.
Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute July 7. He was able to fire back at the suspect but later died. That suspect was later captured at a nearby hospital.
Detective Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.