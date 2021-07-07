x
Federal officer shot and killed at federal building in Terre Haute

Police are searching for a potential suspect who is believed to be driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 and is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A federal officer who was shot at a federal building in Terre Haute Wednesday has died, according to local authorities.  

Police are looking for a potential suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Authorities believe the suspect is driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said. 

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description should contact 911 immediately.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 