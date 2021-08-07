Here is what we know about the suspect in the killing of a Terre Haute officer

Shane Meehan retired from the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary and then worked at UPS before a run for mayor of Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Shane Meehan, 44, is charged with the murder of a federal agent in the ambush killing of Officer Greg Ferency July 7 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The FBI said Meehan arrived while Ferency was inside the federal building. According to court documents, Meehan first threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building. Shortly after, Ferency came outside. Meehan was allegedly already holding a gun, pointed it at Ferency and shot him. The court documents go on to say Ferency was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.

An agent inside the office heard the shots, came out and got into a gun battle with Meehan. Meehan was reportedly hit twice and managed to get to his truck and drive to the hospital. He underwent surgery for his wounds and was later taken into custody. He is being monitored at the hospital by federal agents. A special agent with the FBI said he can not yet say if Meehan was familiar with Ferency.

While searching Meehan's truck, investigators found a gun along with three Molotov Cocktails and additional ammunition. The FBI also searched his home and collected evidence.

The FBI said Meehan will face federal charges as it happened on federal property and have not yet determined the motive.

According to WTWO, Meehan is a father of three. He retired from the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary and then worked at UPS.