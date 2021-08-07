LIVE: FBI providing update on officer shot and killed at federal building in Terre Haute

Greg Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years and was also assigned to an FBI task force.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The FBI will provide an update at 10 a.m. Thursday on the ambush and killing of officer Greg Ferency. He was shot at a federal building in Terre Haute Wednesday and died from his injuries.

Detective Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.

Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute around 2 p.m. July 7. An agent inside the office heard the shots, came out and fired back at the suspect.

The suspect was able to drive himself to the hospital and underwent surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. He was later taken into custody. Police can not yet say if the suspect was familiar with Ferency. The FBI is also not identifying the suspect at this point.

Search warrants were executed at the suspect's home and the FBI said evidence was found. The FBI said the suspect will face federal charges as it happened on federal property.

"I've heard the word 'senseless' several times, there is no other word that describes this," said Mayor Duke Bennett.

Local police held a procession in Ferency's honor Wednesday night.