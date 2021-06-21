Handcuffed suspect drowns after escaping deputies near Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said the body of a man found in Vigo County June 19 was a suspect that had escaped police. The coroner determined 32-year-old Richard M. Patterson had drowned.
The incident began June 12 when Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called about a disabled car on Riley Road. Deputies came across Patterson and learned the car had been stolen.
When police checked the car, they also found items stolen from a nearby home.
Deputies arrested Patterson, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a patrol car. While deputies were collecting evidence, Patterson escaped from the patrol car and ran while still handcuffed.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department along with help from Terre Haute Police K-9s searched the area, but they couldn't find Patterson.
Then on June 19, a person called 911 after spotting Patterson's body. Emergency crews recovered the body from the water and the coroner confirmed Monday it was Patterson.