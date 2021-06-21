Handcuffed suspect drowns after escaping deputies near Terre Haute

Vigo County deputies came across 32-year-old Richard Patterson in a stolen car on June 12 and arrested him.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said the body of a man found in Vigo County June 19 was a suspect that had escaped police. The coroner determined 32-year-old Richard M. Patterson had drowned.

The incident began June 12 when Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called about a disabled car on Riley Road. Deputies came across Patterson and learned the car had been stolen.

TOP STORY: Indiana grandmother of 5 to be 1st person sentenced in Capitol riot

When police checked the car, they also found items stolen from a nearby home.

Deputies arrested Patterson, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a patrol car. While deputies were collecting evidence, Patterson escaped from the patrol car and ran while still handcuffed.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department along with help from Terre Haute Police K-9s searched the area, but they couldn't find Patterson.