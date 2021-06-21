Murder charge filed in beating death of 55-year-old man in Flora

Tyrone Leftridge is accused of killing Willie Smith during a robbery.

FLORA, Indiana — Murder, robbery and other charges were filed in the deadly beating of a 55-year-old man in Flora, Indiana. Police arrested Tyrone Leftridge, 22, in the killing.

According to court documents, Willie Lee Smith was planning to meet a woman, whom he met on an app, in Flora on June 16. The woman, who owned the account on the app, told police Leftridge had used it to arrange a meeting.

Leftridge allegedly first told the woman she needed to have sex with Smith when he arrived for $80. The woman told police that when Smith showed up, she was talking with him when Leftridge came up from behind and hit Smith twice in the head with a baseball bat.

The woman told police she ran inside a nearby house and a short time later, Leftridge came in with cash, a wallet and a cell phone.

Police were later called to a home where Smith was found badly beaten. He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died June 18.

His daughter, Jannette Smith, had to explain to her daughter on Father's Day that her grandfather had died.

"It would be easier to say he was sick. He died because he was sick. But this way? How do I explain that to an eight-year old?" Jannette said.

His daughter told 13News Willie Smith was very fragile and in stage 5 renal kidney failure. He had been waiting on a donor and his daughter takes some solace in his death giving the gift of live to others through organ donation.

"He was able to save two people's lives, and hopefully he'll save even more," Jannette said.