Former Brebeuf Jesuit President Patrick Sheehy accused of abusing a minor

The allegation claims the abuse happened in 1978 when the victim was a minor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus found an abuse claim against a a former president of Brebeuf Jesuit had occurred. The allegation was made against Brother Patrick Sheehy, and the victim was a minor when the incident happened in 1978.

The Midwest Province has reported the matter to law enforcement agencies and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The Midwest Province keeps names and details of all allegations confidential out of respect for victims.

Since the instance of abuse was founded, Sheehy's name has been added to the public list of Jesuits (living or dead) with established allegations of abuse. Sheehy died in 1992 after serving more than 25 years at Brebeuf Jesuit. He was president from 1987 until his death.

Any additional victims of abuse by Sheehy can reach out to law enforcement or contact Father Bill Verbryke at president@brebeuf.org or 317-524-7128. They can also contact Marjorie O’Dea, Director of the Office of Safe Environment for the Midwest Jesuits at 773-975-6363, or in writing to Marjorie O’Dea at the Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642.