Funeral arrangements set for Terre Haute officer killed in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The arrangements for fallen Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency were released Friday evening.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, July 12 at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 also at the Hulman Center.

Ferency was ambushed outside the federal building in Terre Haute July 7. He was able to fire back at the suspect but later died. That suspect was later captured at a nearby hospital.

Detective Ferency served the Terre Haute Police Department for 30 years. He was also assigned to an FBI task force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department since 2010. Ferency leaves behind two adult children.

People wanting to show their support for Detective Ferency will be able to do so at the Terre Haute Police Department. His car is being displayed on the east side of the building.

Words can't express how much the love and support shown for Terre Haute Police Dept. Detective and FBI Indianapolis Task Force Officer Greg Ferency means. #EndOfWatch #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/IT9slBmbIm — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 9, 2021

A memorial fund has been setup. You can send checks to the following address and they will need to be made out to the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund.