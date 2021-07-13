Community members line the streets to pay tribute to fallen Terre Haute detective

Detective Greg Ferency was shot and killed outside of the Terre Haute FBI building on July 7.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After the funeral for fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, community members lined the streets to pay tribute to his service and sacrifice.

All across the city's downtown, there were signs on windows showing support.

People placed a mountain of flowers on his patrol car and for about a half hour, residents stood with hands over hearts, as the funeral procession passed by police headquarters.

This is the third time this community has had to bury a police officer, after a line of duty death, in the past ten years.

The pain is personal and so were many of the tributes for Detective Greg Ferency, from the public he protected.

They lined Wabash Avenue Tuesday, flags in hand, to honor the service of a beloved officer taken too soon.

"Every time we hear a call like this come out, officer down, our hearts kind of fall to our feet, you know? I had the opportunity to meet Greg a few times and wonderful, wonderful man," said Hobie Roberts, who also has relatives who are police officers. "He was one of the best. My heart goes out to his family. I can only imagine what they're going through. It's just very very sad."

"Greg was a good friend of mine. He was also a good guy," added James Bell. "My son is on the force too, just for nine months now. Greg is a people person. He's always been nice and kind to everybody. I'm here showing my support."

Many neighbors along the procession route knew Detective Ferency and appreciated his dedication to this community for 30 years.

Sierra Miller works in Code Enforcement for the city of Terre Haute.

"Working for the city, it kind of touches home a little bit," she said.

Miller says she was was working last week, when the detective was ambushed and killed outside the FBI office.

"We saw a bunch of squad cars flying down the road so, we knew something was going on," Miller said. "It was awful."

On this day, to honor his sacrifice, she brought her five-year-old daughter and a hand-drawn sign of support.

It showed Det. Ferency's badge number, 129, colored with crayon.

"I brought her to make her understand that things happen to good people and we can't always explain that, so maybe bringing her out and letting her see we can all come together and support the family, the community, local blue," Miller said.

Police in patrol cars from across the state, lights on and sirens off, crossed a thin blue line painted on the road outside Terre Haute PD.

Their silent procession in front of the public came with an emotional farewell: the radio dispatch, marking a fallen hero's end of watch.

"Unit 129, on July 7, 2021, Detective Greg Ferency answered his final call. There is no greater love than a man that will lay down his life for another. Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, Unit 129 is 10-42. He is going home for the final time."

After the procession, Detective Ferency was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, which sits on a hill overlooking the city.