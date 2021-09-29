President Biden to attend memorial of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh

The memorial of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh begins Wednesday, Sept. 29 at noon ET at the Washington National Cathedral.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will honor the life of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh at a memorial service Wednesday.

The service is set to begin at noon ET at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Bayh died at 61 years old on Feb. 5, 2021, in McLean, Virginia. She had battled brain cancer since 2018.

Two days after Bayh's passing, Biden sent his condolences to the family:

"Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Susan Bayh, a beloved public servant and a warm and wonderful friend who brought light to the lives of all who knew her. A former First Lady of Indiana, Susan came to Washington after her husband Evan served as Governor and was elected to the United States Senate. In a family whose name is synonymous with service and achievement, Susan stood out as a singular treasure — a model of goodness, generosity, and grace. Over the years, our families were bonded by collegiality and friendship, and, later, by a terrible disease. Susan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same illness that took our son, Beau. Just like him, Susan fought her battle as she lived her life: bravely, with love and purpose. Our prayers are with our dear friend Evan, their twin boys, Nick and Beau, the entire Bayh family, and the millions of Hoosiers who loved and respected Susan. Jill and I will miss our friend."

Susan Bayh was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, Democrat Evan Bayh, won election to the first of two terms as governor in 1988.

She first underwent brain surgery in 2015 to remove a benign tumor, but she later had multiple surgeries and radiation and immunotherapy treatments after a malignant glioblastoma was discovered in May 2018.

Susan Bayh is survived by Evan, her sons, Nick and Beau, her parents, Bob and Carol Breshears, and her siblings, Bob Jr., Ann, and Linda, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The Bayhs had lived in Washington since Evan Bayh was elected to the Senate in 1998. He didn’t seek election to a third Senate term in 2010. He launched an unexpected comeback bid in 2016 for the Senate but lost to Republican Todd Young.