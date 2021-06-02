Hoosiers remember former first lady Susan Bayh

Susan Bayh, the wife of former Indiana senator and governor Evan Bayh, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Susan Bayh, the wife of former Indiana senator and governor Evan Bayh, passed away Friday night at the age of 61.

A family spokesman told the Associated Press on Saturday that Bayh died Friday night in McLean, Virginia.

She had battled brain cancer since 2018.

Susan Bayh was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, Democrat Evan Bayh, won election to the first of two terms as governor in 1988.

Susan Bayh is survived by Evan, her sons, Nick and Beau, her parents, Bob and Carol Breshears, and her siblings, Bob Jr., Ann, and Linda, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Hoosiers react to the passing of Susan Bayh

Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave the following statement about Bayh's passing:

“Janet and I were saddened to learn about the passing of former First Lady Susan Bayh. She was an extraordinary and radiant public servant, wife, mother and friend, who leaves a remarkable impact on our state and nation. I ask all Hoosiers to join us in praying and being there for the Bayh family.” - Gov. Eric Holcomb

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also shared a statement on the former Indiana first lady:

Statement on the passing of Susan Bayh: pic.twitter.com/uYYHvOPY1i — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) February 6, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence released a statement on the passing of former first lady Susan Bayh:

"Karen and I were truly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. We send our deepest sympathies and prayers to her devoted husband, Evan, their sons Beau and Nick, and their entire family during this difficult time. Susan Bayh lived a truly extraordinary life, and she will be remembered for her great service to Indiana and our Nation. In public service, in her professional life and philanthropy, Susan Bayh made a difference in the lives of generations of Hoosiers, and she will be deeply missed. In the face of serious illness, her tenacious spirit and optimism inspired us all. Susan Bayh loved her family, our state and her friends with a smile and irrepressible optimism that will never be forgotten. Karen and I will be praying for Evan, their sons, family and all who loved and cherished this truly remarkable Hoosier. God bless Susan Bayh."

Former first lady Judy O'Bannon released this statement regarding the passing of former first lady Susan Bayh:

"I'm reminded today of the time when I was getting to know Susan as our husbands teamed up in 1988. I recall her eagerness and vigor as she was starting her law career, her family and in her role as Indiana's First Lady. She was magnetic and her energy came through in all she did. Her grace as she faced this battle with cancer these last few years was an inspiration. Our O'Bannon family heart aches today, as Hoosiers have lost one of our champions and a friend, and our thoughts and prayers are with Evan, Nick and Beau at this difficult time."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chairman and Owner Herb Simon released this statement:

“The Bayhs have done so much to shape Indianapolis, Indiana, and our nation over the decades, and Susan Bayh was a distinguished First Lady for our state and accomplished attorney and executive in her own right. During our long friendship with the Bayh family, we have all admired Susan’s passion and contributions in both leading and supporting roles. On behalf of the Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, I offer sincere condolences and many prayers during this difficult time.”

The Indiana Democratic Party issued the following statement:

“Indiana Democrats are absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of one of our most cherished Hoosiers. Susan Bayh dedicated her life to her state and to her family - and alongside her husband worked at solving some of the state’s toughest problems while improving the lives of all Hoosiers across Indiana. Susan was a leading voice for so many women, and her passion for her husband, her sons, and the future of Indiana are just some of the ways we will remember her. I will never forget attending a large event as an elementary school student in the 1980s and hearing from our First Lady, Mrs. Bayh. Countless others surely have similar stories, and we are all better for her leadership and her life.

As we mourn her, we will be holding Senator Bayh, Beau and Nick close in our thoughts, prayers and condolences as members of our Indiana Democratic family.” - John Zody, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party

So sad to hear about #Indiana’s former First Lady, Susan Bayh, passing away much too early



Gov @SenEvanBayh & Susan were mentors & supporters of mine, people I will always appreciate.



Susan will be missed by many- Her family are in Marissa & my prayers.https://t.co/PUDossXnAM — Thomas McDermott (@tommcdermottjr) February 6, 2021

So sorry to hear the news about former IN First Lady Susan Bayh. I last saw her in 2019, at a Statehouse event honoring Birch Bayh. She was ill, but smiling, strong, courageous in the face of the terrible foe that claimed John McCain and Beau Biden.

Peace to @SenEvanBayh & sons. — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) February 6, 2021

Last night Stacy and I lost a friend, former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. She'll be missed by all of us who loved her infectious smile, her sense of humor and the visible, palpable love she demonstrated for her family and our state. Our deepest sympathy to Evan, Nick and Beau. pic.twitter.com/wmqipA0Gty — Dr. Woodrow A. Myers Jr. (@DrWoodyMyers) February 6, 2021

Denise and I share our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh. She was a wonderful woman and a dedicated public servant to Hoosiers. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) February 6, 2021

The IU family is saddened by the passing of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh.

Bayh was a member of the @IUONeillSchool's Dean's Council and the wife of IU alumnus Evan Bayh, former IN governor and US senator.

Read President McRobbie's full statement https://t.co/HNO10SJlYR pic.twitter.com/6PGY4Zk0TE — Indiana University (@IndianaUniv) February 6, 2021

and she was so proud of you and your Dad. All of Indiana and our country will miss Susan and the kindness she showed every day to everyone. God bless you, Susan. — Joe Donnelly (@JoeforIndiana) February 6, 2021