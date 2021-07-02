Bidens share cancer loss with Bayh family

"Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Susan Bayh, a beloved public servant and a warm and wonderful friend who brought light to the lives of all who knew her. A former First Lady of Indiana, Susan came to Washington after her husband Evan served as Governor and was elected to the United States Senate. In a family whose name is synonymous with service and achievement, Susan stood out as a singular treasure — a model of goodness, generosity, and grace. Over the years, our families were bonded by collegiality and friendship, and, later, by a terrible disease. Susan was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same illness that took our son, Beau. Just like him, Susan fought her battle as she lived her life: bravely, with love and purpose. Our prayers are with our dear friend Evan, their twin boys, Nick and Beau, the entire Bayh family, and the millions of Hoosiers who loved and respected Susan. Jill and I will miss our friend."