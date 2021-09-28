National Coffee Day deals and freebies

National Coffee Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and dozens of chains and local cafes are taking part in the festivities. Here's where you can get deals.

INDIANAPOLIS — National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29, and to celebrate, some shops are offering free or discounted coffee.

From Starbucks to Barnes & Noble, there's a little something for everyone on National Coffee Day, whether it be free or discounted coffee or deals on coffee's favorite sidekick - a donut.

Here are some of the businesses taking part in Wednesday's festivities:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will be giving away a free coffee to each of its 7Rewards members with the purchase of a baked good on National Coffee Day.

The convenience store chain is also celebrating International Coffee Day on Sunday, Oct. 1 by offering 7Rewards members free coffee in any size. To get the free coffee, customers have to scan the barcode on their app. The deal runs from 12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Barnes & Noble Café

Barnes & Noble Café is offering a free hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day. Customers just have to purchase any item from the cafe's "bake case."

Blue Collar Coffee Co.

Blue Collar Coffee Co., which is located on Massachusetts Avenue in the Bottleworks District, will give you an extra stamp on your loyalty card.

Bovaconti

Bovaconti in Fountain Square is offering 12-ounce coffees for $1.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee will be giving customers a chance to win a variety of prizes, including free coffee for a year.

Customers need to check in using the Caribou Coffee app or share their Perks number with the barista to automatically be entered to win.

Offers include free coffee for a year, 25% off beans or K-cup pods, free size upgrades, $1 off your next purchase, or $3.50 medium hand-crafted beverage at your next visit.

Circle K

Text FREE to 31310 for a free cup of joe offer Wednesday.

Copper Moon Coffee

On Wednesday Copper Moon Coffee will be offering 25% off online by using the code COFFEEDAY25.

That code can be used for anything on the company's website including a variety of types of ground coffee, coffee mugs, shirts, stickers and other merchandise.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering app users a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

To get the deal, customers have to be a part of the chain's rewards program. The offer is also for new members of the rewards program who sign up on the Dunkin' app or DDPerks.com.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme rewards members will be eligible to receive a free coffee and donut of their choice on Wednesday.

Love's Travel Stop

Love's Travel Stop is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1. When purchases are made through the Love's Connect app, all proceeds go to Love's annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love's will donate $1 on their behalf.

McDonald's

By downloading the McDonald's app, customers can score any size cup of coffee or iced coffee for just $0.99, through December 31.

Panera

Panera is dedicating this National Coffee Day to those who need it the most: parents and caregivers.

Customers who place an order and say they're a parent or caregiver will get a free coffee.

Also, anyone who signs up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription through Thursday, Sept. 30, will receive a free cup of hot coffee, tea, or iced coffee for three months.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In has a limited-time deal on its app for 50% off a Mocha Crunch Blast.

The offer can be used one time per account.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King fans can get free delivery Wednesday when they order on smoothieking.com or the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app.

To get the deal, customers have to spend at least $10.

Starbucks

Starbucks will give you a free coffee up to 20 ounces, but visitors need to bring a reusable mug.

Customers will be able to get a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee in stores. The offer is not available when ordering in the drive-thru lane or on the Starbucks app.

Customers should bring in a clean, reusable cup — up to 20 ounces — to get the free pour. The offer is only for hot or iced coffee and does not include cold brew or Nitro. Supplies will last a limited time.