Starbucks giving away free coffee for National Coffee Day

INDIANAPOLIS — National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Starbucks is celebrating by giving customers the best gift: free coffee.
The coffee chain is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. The original store, in Seattle's Pike Place Market, opened in 1971.
Customers will be able to get a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee in stores. The offer is not available when ordering in the drive-thru lane or on the Starbucks app.
Customers should bring in a clean, reusable cup — up to 20 ounces — to get the free pour. The offer is only for hot or iced coffee and does not include cold brew or Nitro. Supplies will last a limited time.